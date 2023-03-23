MLAs: Salaries, allowances 'meagre'

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 22

During a debate on “The Salaries and Allowances of Chief Whip in Punjab Legislative Assembly Bill, 2023”, the Assembly’s common concern was the demanding social life and the meagre salaries and allowances of the MLAs.

Initiating the debate on the Bill, which was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, SAD MLA Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi said MLAs were getting only Rs 84,000 a month. “The amount is not even sufficient to give shagun at all the weddings they have to attend every month,” he said.

In all, the Assembly passed three Bills on the concluding day of the Budget session. These were: The Salaries and Allowances of Chief Whip in Punjab Legislative Assembly Bill, 2023; The Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes (Amendment) Bill, 2023; and The Punjab Agricultural Produce Markets (Amendment) Bill, 2023.