As situation improves, mobile internet services restored in Patiala at 4 pm instead of 6 pm

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 30

With improvement in the situation, mobile internet services and SMS services were restored in Patiala district on Saturday after remaining suspended from 9.30 am to 4 pm in the wake of a clash between two groups on Friday.

Heavy police deployed in Patiala on Saturday.

As per a revised order of the Home Department, mobile internet services resumed after 4 pm instead of 6 pm.

In order to check spread of rumours, the Punjab government had ordered shutdown of mobile internet services and SMS services in the district from 9.30 am to 6 pm on Saturday.

The decision had been taken following a clash between two groups on Friday in which four people were injured.

The order had asked all telecom services providers in the state to ensure compliance of the order.

The government said the decision had been taken in public interest with a view to stopping the spread of misinformation and rumours, through various social media platforms.

Meanwhile, various Hindu groups planning to take out a protest rally against Friday's violence have called it off after assurance from authorities that those behind violence would be apprehended within 48 hours.

Majority of the shops were closed in the city on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Harish Singla, who is accused of instigating violence in Patiala, was arrested and produced in the court after his medical examination.