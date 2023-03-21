Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Chandigarh, March 21
Mobile internet services will remain suspended from March 21 noon to March 23 noon in Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Moga and Sangrur districts; Ajnala sub-division in Amritsar district; and areas adjoining YPS Chowk and Airport Road in SAS Nagar district.
Mobile internet services in the remaining areas of the state will start functioning normally from Tuesday noon, March 21.
This was stated in an order by the state government.
These services had been suspended following a crackdown on ‘Waris Punjab De’ head Amritpal Singh and his associates.
