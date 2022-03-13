Model code of conduct goes in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 12

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has lifted the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) with immediate effect, which came into force on January 8 with the announcement of schedule for the Assembly Elections.

Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, Dr S Karuna Raju said the ECI issued a letter to the Chief Secretary and Chief Electoral Officer of Punjab, in this regard. In a written communication, the ECI has stated that now the results in respect of general election to the State Legislative Assembly of Punjab have been declared. the Model Code of Conduct has ceased to be in operation with immediate effect. —