Module behind Ropar blast busted, 5 nabbed

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 23

The Nawanshahr police claim to have solved the last month’s Ropar police post blast case with the arrest five persons, including an aide of gangster-turned-Khalistan terrorist Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda.

The accused have been identified as Kuldeep Kumar, alias Sunny (Rinda’s aide); Shabhkaran Singh, alias Sajan; Rohia, alias Ballu; Jitvesh Sethi and Amandeep Kumar. While the four accused were held from various districts of Punjab, Amandeep was arrested from Singa village in Una district of Himachal Pradesh.

A tiffin bomb and its parts, hidden in a forest well adjoining the village on the Himachal Pradesh-Punjab border, an IED and a pen drive were recovered from his possession.

Nawanshahr SSP Sandeep Sharma said following information provided by the three accused arrested on April 17 in connection with a hand grenade attack at the CIA office, the police carried out raids on various locations across the state.

In one such raid, the Nawanshahr police arrested Kuldeep. A foreign-made pistol and 10 cartridges were recovered from his possession.

“Kuldeep admitted to working for Rinda and it was on his directions, he along with other accomplices — Shabhkaran, Rohia and Jitvesh — tried to blow up a police post at Kalma Mor in Ropar on the Nurpur Bedi-Nangal road on the eve of the 2022 Assembly election results,” said the SSP. He also confessed he had handed over a tiffin bomb to Amandeep in Himachal, which was sent by Rinda. He further revealed for the task, he received Rs 3 lakh via a consignment sent from Pakistan. —