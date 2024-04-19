Moga administration turns to NRIs, youth to increase voter turnout

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, April 18

The district administration in Moga is prioritising the engagement with NRIs and new voters to boost the voter turnout percentage. Special efforts are being made to register NRIs and new voters. A voter awareness event was conducted today at the Girls’ College in Sukhanand village, attended by Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Kulwant Singh as the chief guest. Baghapurana SDM Harkanwaljit Singh and lyricist Gill Roanta, the district SVEEP icon, were also present.

DC Kulwant Singh said that Moga district has a significant NRI population, with approximately 40,000 residents living abroad. Unfortunately, many of them do not exercise their right to vote, contributing to the lower voter turnout in Moga compared to other districts.

He said that the district administration was actively reaching out to the NRIs to encourage them to participate in the voting process. Block Level Officers (BLOs) are contacting families with members abroad or those who do not vote despite being registered voters.

Additionally, efforts are being made to register approximately 10 per cent of young individuals who have not yet enrolled as voters. Special registration camps are being set up in educational institutions for this purpose.

The district administration hopes to achieve a voter turnout of over 70 per cent in Moga district this time, compared to the turnout of 59 per cent in 2019. To meet the Election Commission’s target of ‘Iss Baar 70 Paar,’ the focus is on registering new voters, reaching out to IELTS centres, educational institutions, and expediting the registration process for eligible students.

The DC said that special polling stations — including model polling stations, pink polling stations, and polling stations for disabled and youth employees — will be established in all Assembly constituencies to facilitate voting. Women icons are actively encouraging women’s participation, while workers in various industries are being urged to vote.

Residents were being urged to exercise their voting rights and inspire others to strengthen the country’s democracy, he said.

Aim to achieve 70% polling

The district administration hopes to achieve a voter turnout of over 70 per cent in Moga district this time, compared to the previous election’s turnout of 59 per cent. To meet the Election Commission's target of 'Iss Baar 70 Paar,' the focus is on registering new voters, reaching out to IELTS centres, educational institutions, and expediting the registration process for students who are eligible to vote.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridkot #Moga