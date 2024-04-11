Moga admn gears up to improve voting percentage in LS elections

Faridkot, April 10

In view of low voting percentage (58 per cent) during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the district, the Moga District Administration has started a special campaign to increase the voting percentage this time.

In the last Lok Sabha Elections held in 2019, the vote poll percentage was very poor in district Moga, as only 58 per cent voters turned out to cast their vote as compared to the state average of 67 per cent. Moreover, women's participation was also very low.

Moga Deputy Commissioner Kulwant Singh said the district administration has resolved to improve the voting percentage in the district this time.

The DC invited the employees working as Sector Officers, Anganwadi and Asha workers in the district to come forward to increase the poll percentage as much as possible in the upcoming elections. He invited them to act as a bridge between the voters and the district administration. He also held a meeting with these employees at his office today.

He invited all the employees and workers to approach voters personally to get them registered as new voters. Voters should also be encouraged to use the vote ethically.

To achieve 'Is baar 70 paar' goal set by the Election Commission of India, the focus must be given to the registration of new voters. IELTS centres and educational institutions are being approached to find eligible voters. He directed education officials to speed up the registration work of students who are crossing the age of 18 till the last day of nominations.

He said that to encourage voters to cast their votes, model polling stations, pink polling stations, PWD polling stations and young employees polling stations will be set up in all Assembly constituencies. He said that women icons were working to motivate women to participate actively in the election process. Labourers working in brick kilns, factories and commercial complexes were also being motivated to cast votes.

Electoral Literacy Clubs have been activated to speed up the registration work. The district administration would carry out marches shortly in the entire district, he added. — TNS

