Moga awarded for TB eradication programme

Tribune News Service

Moga, September 10

The Centre has awarded Moga with a bronze medal for effectively running the National Tuberculosis (TB) Elimination Programme in the district. A total of 52 districts were considered from all states of the country.

President Draupadi Murmu while launching the “Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan” announced this on Saturday. Moga DC Kulwant Singh, Civil Surgeon Dr SP Singh and District TB Officer Dr Gauravpreet Singh Sodhi attended the President’s programme through videoconference.

Dr Sodhi said 1,200 patients were being given free medicines in Moga under the campaign. He said all tests were done free during the diagnosis and treatment of these patients and Rs 500 per month was also being transferred directly into the bank accounts of patients for food and nutrition.

Family members of TB patients were being encouraged to take some medicines to protect them from the disease, said the TB officer, adding that the medicines were also being provided for free. He said Moga would achieve the target to eliminate TB by 2025.

Modern facilities