Moga cager names all accused, two arrested

Moga, August 20

An 18-year old Dalit basketball player, who was pushed off the roof of an indoor stadium by three youths on August 12, has given a written statement alleging that she was molested and an attempt was made to rape her.

The girl is admitted to the DMC Hospital at Ludhiana. Since she cannot speak due to multiple fractures on cheeks and jaws; she wrote her statement on a piece of paper, confirming the name of main accused Jatin Kanda who along with two of his friends allegedly molested her. They reportedly also tried to rape her before pushing her off the roof of the stadium.

Earlier, a case under Sections 307, 376, 511 and 34 of the IPC had been registered against Kanda and his friends at the City-I police station on the statement of the girl’s father. Some of the friends of the victim who took her to the hospital soon after the incident have also recorded their statements with the police.

The victim wrote, “Jatin Kanda and his friends are responsible for my condition.” Seeking help, she further wrote, “I am a student of Class XII, I request the Punjab Government to help me. We belong to a middle-class family, so please help me. Give me justice.”

The girl’s father said neither the state government nor the district administration had extended any monetary help to them for the treatment of his daughter.

Moga SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said Kanda and one of his friends Ramandeep Singh had been arrested, while the third alleged accused, being a minor, had surrendered before a local court. The court has sent him to a juvenile centre, he said. — TNS