Moga Congress working district president Gurmeet Mukhija quits

Tribune News Service

Moga, February 10

Congress working district chief Gurmeet Mukhija, who is also a councillor of the Dharamkot Municipal Council, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today.

Even vice-president of the Dharamkot MC Balraj Singh Kalsi and councillors — Krishan Hans and Amarjit Singh Bheera — also joined the AAP. The move may affect electoral prospects of the Congress in Dharamkot, Moga and Baghapurana segments.

Mukhija said Congress MLA Sukhjeet Singh Kaka Lohgarh was working in an autocratic manner, thus he decided to leave the ruling party. —