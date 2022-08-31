Moga cop booked for taking bribe

Tribune News Service

Moga, August 30

The Vigilance Bureau today registered a case against Sub-Inspector (SI) Jagandeep Singh, posted at Baghapurana police station in Moga, for accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.

The VB claimed that on September 2, 2021, a video clip of Jagandeep Singh went viral on social media in which he was allegedly shown accepting the bribe. On the basis of an investigation report prepared by the VB, a corruption case has been registered against him.

One Mandeep Singh, alias Hipa, a resident of Kotla Mehar Singh Wala village, Moga, was arrested by the Baghapurana police on the charges of smuggling drugs under the NDPS Act after recovery of 190 intoxicating pills from his possession. Police officer Jagandeep Singh received a bribe of Rs 20,000 from Mandeep’s brother Amandeep Singh in lieu of helping him in the case.

While handing over the bribe, Amandeep Singh and others recorded a video, which went viral on social media. In the video, the SI admitted his mistake.

