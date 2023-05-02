Moga district president of Lok Insaaf Party arrested on rape charges

Kulwinder Sandhu

Moga, May 2

The Moga district president of the Lok Insaaf Party, Jagmohan Singh Gill, has been arrested on the alleged charges of raping a married woman, the police officials confirmed here on Tuesday.

Jagmohan Singh, son of Ram Singh is a resident of Samadh Bhai village, which is located in Baghapurana sub-division of the Moga district.

As per the details available, a 32-year old woman, a resident of Nihalsinghwala, levelled allegations of rape, sexual exploitation and threats to life against Jagmohan Gill.

A criminal case under Sections 376 and 506 of the IPC has been registered against him at the Baghapurana police station on the statement of the victim.

The victim stated to the police that she was staying at Nihalsinghwala town after her marriage. The alleged accused Jagmohan Singh Gill being a local political figure came in contact with him a few months back. He forcibly developed physical relations with her and when she resisted, he (Jagmohan) issued threats to her saying if she opens her mouth she will face dire consequences.