Former player from Moga muscles his way through drug addiction

Kulwinder Sandhu

Moga, May 12

Until a couple of years ago, Karnail Singh, a 43-year-old resident of Charik village in Moga district, was fighting a losing battle against drugs. Now, he is a fitness expert and a source of inspiration for drug addicts.

In his twenties, Karnail started playing kabaddi, but he had to leave the game due to problems in his knees. While playing kabaddi for 10 years from the village-level to college/university-level, he won many awards.

After leaving the game in 2013, he bought two trucks to earn livelihood. Unluckily, he suffered financial losses in the transport business. Depressed, he slipped into bad company and started taking drugs. Some youths introduced him to “chitta” and he even started taking injections of chemical drugs. Within a year, he wasted Rs 37 lakh on drugs.

In 2014, when his financial position became worse, he even contemplated suicide.

In 2016, his mother suffered a cardiac arrest and died when one of her relatives commented on his addiction. The incident broke Karnail who decided to quit drugs.

“After deciding to give up drugs, I did not look back and slowly started regaining physical strength. I joined a fitness centre and it changed the course of my life. Later, I started training local youths,” he said.

Karnail said, “For eight years, I have been cycling 30 km daily, besides doing four-hour practice in the gym. I also motivate and guide local youths in quitting drugs.”

Karnail Singh said the youth should not waste money and precious days of their life on drugs. “Life is a wonderful gift of God. Therefore, the youth must study, work hard to earn their livelihood and live a happy life,” he said.

