Moga inspector held for abetting ASI's suicide

Tribune News Service

Moga, October 13

The police have arrested Inspector Karamjeet Singh for allegedly abetting the suicide of ASI Satnam Singh of Jaimal Wala village.

The 50-year-old cop, deputed at the Lopo police post, had shot himself with his service revolver on May 4, 2021, alleging harassment by Karamjeet, who was then posted as Badhni Kalan SHO.

In the suicide note recovered from the spot, it was alleged that Karamjeet was demanding bribe from the ASI. The then SHO was allegedly threatening the ASI to reopen the probe into a criminal case pending before a local court for the closure of proceedings.

Karamjeet was pressuring him to take bribe from a panchayat secretary against whom the criminal case was registered six years ago. Later, the secretary was given a clean chit by the police, he wrote in the suicide note.

The ASI’s wife, Gurdeep Kaur, also told the police that the SHO was harassing her husband. A case was registered against the SHO and he was suspended. A departmental inquiry was also initiated against him.

He was produced before a judicial court in Nihalsinghwala, which sent him to a four-day police remand.

#Moga