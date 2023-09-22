Moga man arrested for killing daughter

Moga, September 21
A father, doubting the character of her 23-year-old daughter, allegedly killed her at Tarewala village in Moga district. The horrific incident has led to grief and shock in the area. The deceased has been identified as Ramandeep Kaur (23).
As per information, on September 11, the girl was going for some household work in some houses in the village when her father, irked over her ‘relations with some boys’, allegedly strangled her to death, then tied up the body and threw it in a drain. Later, on September 16, he went to the police and lodged a missing complaint of her daughter.
On September 18, the body was recovered from the drain and the police identified it to be that of Ramandeep. Later, the police interrogated the family, during which accused Baldeep Singh admitted to killing his daughter.
Moga SSP J Elanchezhian said the father had been arrested. A case under various sections of the IPC has been registered against the accused at Charik police station in Moga.
