Moga man burns himself to death over wife's extra-marital relation

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Moga, February 16

A 35-year old man has allegedly burnt himself to death at Himmatpura village in Nihalsinghwala sub-division of the Moga district, the police officials confirmed here, today.

The deceased has been identified as Jagtar Singh who was married to Ramandeep Kaur for about 12 years.

They were living cordially, but for the past couple of years the relations between them strained over her extra-marital relation with Baaj Singh, a resident of nearby Barnala district.

On Wednesday, Ramandeep went out of the house in the morning and came back to home in the evening. Jagtar asked her that where she had gone throughout the day. Ramandeep told her husband that she was with Baaj Singh, following which, they quarreled with each other.

In the night, Jagtar poured petrol on his body and burnt himself to death.

On receiving the information about this incident, the local police took the body into custody and sent it to the district hospital at Moga for post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, after recording the statement of Manjit Kaur the mother of the deceased, the police have registered a criminal case under Section 306 of the IPC for abetment to suicide against Ramandeep Kaur and Baaj Singh at the Nihalsinghwala police station.

Both Ramandeep Kaur and Baaj Singh had been arrested by the police.