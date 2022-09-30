Moga man dies by suicide

Moga, September 29
Disturbed over the death of his mother due to prolonged illness, a 30-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his room at Baghapurana town, police officials said today. The deceased has been identified as Harpreet Singh who was a rickshaw-puller in the town. Ranjit Singh, brother of the deceased, told the police that his brother was emotionally attached to his mother, Satpal Kaur, who recently died. After her death, Harpreet went into depression, he said. The police sent the body to the District Hospital for the post-mortem examination.
