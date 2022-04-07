Moga: Man 'killed' by estranged wife

Moga, April 6
A man was allegedly strangled to death by his estranged wife at New Machike. The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Singh. Balwinder Singh, father of the deceased, said his daughter-in-law Manjinder Kaur used to quarrel over petty issues with his son. A case under Section 302 of the IPC has been registered against the accused. —
