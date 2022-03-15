Moga MLAs jointly call on officials

Tribune News Service

Moga, March 14

The newly-elected four MLAs of the AAP in Moga district — Manjit Singh Bilaspur (Nihalsinghwala), Davinderjit Singh Dhos (Dharamkot), Amritpal Singh Sukhanand (Baghapurana) and Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora (Moga) — today jointly called on District Magistrate Harish Nayyar, SSP Charanjit Singh Sohal and other senior officials.

They told the officials that the common man shoudn’t be harassed and concerted efforts be made to make governance reach at the grassroots level. “Officials and employees coming late for work and indulging in corrupt practices will not be spared,” they warned.

“All officers and employees should be punctual,” they stressed. Though the MLAs assured of not interfering in administrative affairs, the way they jointly held meetings and issued instructions to officials indicated otherwise.

Soon after, they also visited the District Hospital and government schools. Meanwhile, the DM requested the MLAs to cooperate with the administration in making the people aware of the importance of not burning wheat stubble during the upcoming harvest season. He promised the MLAs that the district administration would provide government services to the people within the stipulated time frame without any harassment and “will not tolerate corruption,” the DM assured them. —