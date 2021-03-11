Moga police arrest another member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Moga, June 7

The Moga police claim to have arrested a sharpshooter from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who was allegedly involved in the murder of Harjit Penta, a gangster of the rival group.

Penta was killed at Marhi Mustafa village on April 2 this year.

SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana told the media that Monu Dagar was brought by the CIA staff at Moga on production warrant from the Faridkot jail. He was produced before a judicial court here that sent him to a two-day police remand.

The Moga police said that Dagar, who hails from Sonepat district of Haryana, was involved in at least 15 cases of heinous crime in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and other states.

Dagar was arrested by the Moga police last year for firing at the brother and nephew of Moga deputy mayor and Congress leader Ashok Dhamija. Dhamija’s brother Jatinder Singh alias Neela narrowly escaped as Dagar mistakenly fired shots at two of his relatives. Since Neela was also facing many criminal cases, the police termed it as an act of gang war.

Dagar was a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi’s confidant Goldy Brar, that’s why he has been brought on production warrant from the Faridkot jail. Goldy Brar claimed the responsibility of Penta’s murder; therefore, the local police believe Dagar could also have been involved in Penta’s murder.

Meanwhile, the police said Dagar would also be questioned in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala as he belongs to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which has claimed responsibility for the singer’s murder.

