Moga: Retired PSPCL official 'usurps' pension fund, booked

Moga, March 15
A case of fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 51 lakh pension funds from the accounts of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has come to light in Moga district, police officials have confirmed here.
A case under Sections 409 and 420 of the IPC has been registered against a retired accounts officer of the power corporation, Sukhjinder Singh. The accused deposited Rs 51,34,418 of pension funds in bank accounts belonging to him, his wife and a relative. The amount was meant to be deposited to the bank accounts of 19 employees who had retired between September 2015 and November 2020. —
