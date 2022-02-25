Moga: Rice millers protest against FCI

Tribune News Service

Moga, February 24

A section of the rice millers staged a protest against the Food Corporation of India (FCI) at Baghapurana town on Thursday, alleging that did not get adequate space in the storehouses to keep the custom milled rice, due to which, they were incurring huge financial losses.

They raised slogans against the corporation and demanded departmental action against the local authorities for ignoring their interests.

Amarjit Singh Brar, Raman Kumar Mittal, Gauri Shankar, Jatinder Chawla and others alleged that the FCI authorities had adopted a step-motherly treatment with them while an influential rice miller of the area was being given ‘VVIP treatment’.

“A large section of the space in Food Corporation of India-owned and Central Warehouse Corporation storehouses has been allotted only to selected rice millers much to the discomfort of a large section of the millers,” they alleged.

The angry protesters

further alleged that the rice custom milled by them was lying in the mills for the past many weeks and no space was being given them to deliver it to the central food agency. —