Moga shopkeeper arrested with 505 gm heroin

Fazilka, November 18
The Intelligence wing of Punjab Police arrested a shopkeeper with 505 gram of heroin and Rs 8.9 lakh money in Moga town on Friday. Sources said the suspect used to sell the contraband from his shop.
A case under Section 21 of the NDPS Act has been registered in State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) at Fazilka.
According to the FIR, inspector Satish Kumar, who is posted at the Counter Intelligence sub-unit in Moga, acted on a tip-off and raided the house of Avtar Singh, a resident of Street No. 3, Mohalla Nanakpura, Moga.
The police team led by inspector Satish arrested the suspect and recovered the contraband and drug money from his possession.
The suspect was produced before the judicial magistrate today, who remanded him to two-day police custody.
