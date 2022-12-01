Kulwinder Sandhu
Moga, December 1
A case of promoting gun culture has been registered against Punjabi singer Kul Jeet Rajeana at Baghapurana police station in this district, a senior police official said here on Thursday.
Kul Jeet's promoters had uploaded a song called 'Mahakaal' on YouTube on Wednesday, in which the lyrics promoted gun culture, the police official claimed.
Meanwhile, 19 hours after the song was uploaded on YouTube, it was removed from the social media platform.
The case has been registered under Section 188 of the IPC for violation of prohibitory orders issued by the district magistrate.
Singer Kul Jeet Rajeana is a head constable in Punjab Police.
The singer claimed that his promoters were not aware of the prohibitory orders, and had now removed the song from YouTube.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: 4.92 pc turnout in first hour of polling; centenarian woman, ex-CM Rupani among early voters
89 seats up for grabs, 788 candidates in fray
On third such occasion in Supreme Court’s history, all-women bench formed to hear matters
The two-judge bench is currently sitting in Court No 11 of t...
Punjabi singer-cop Kul Jeet Rajeana booked for promoting gun culture
His song 'Mahakaal' removed from YouTube after 19 hours
'Korean' woman YouTuber harassed on Mumbai street; video goes viral
Police say they have not received any complaint, but have ta...
Indian-origin British police officer voices his concern on racism, says 'was beaten in 1970s for being a mixed-race kid'
Slams Home Secretary Suella Braverman's 'inexplicable' comme...