Punjabi singer-cop Kul Jeet Rajeana booked for promoting gun culture

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Moga, December 1

A case of promoting gun culture has been registered against Punjabi singer Kul Jeet Rajeana at Baghapurana police station in this district, a senior police official said here on Thursday.

Kul Jeet's promoters had uploaded a song called 'Mahakaal' on YouTube on Wednesday, in which the lyrics promoted gun culture, the police official claimed.

Meanwhile, 19 hours after the song was uploaded on YouTube, it was removed from the social media platform.

The case has been registered under Section 188 of the IPC for violation of prohibitory orders issued by the district magistrate.

Singer Kul Jeet Rajeana is a head constable in Punjab Police.

The singer claimed that his promoters were not aware of the prohibitory orders, and had now removed the song from YouTube.