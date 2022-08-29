Moga Sr Deputy Mayor Parveen Kumar Peena joins AAP

Tribune News Service

Moga, August 28

The Congress suffered a setback as its Senior Deputy Mayor Parveen Kumar Peena and Deputy Mayor Ashok Dhamija of the Moga Municipal Corporation today joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of Cabinet Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra and local MLAs.

They said they took this step to ensure holistic development of the city. Independent councillor Gurpreet Singh Sachdeva, who had earlier joined the Congress, also met Jouramajra. Ever since AAP came to power, six councillors have joined the party. Mayor Nitika Bhalla could not be contacted.

#Chetan Singh Jouramajra #Moga