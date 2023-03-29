Moga teen 'accidentally' shoots himself while taking selfie with revolver, dies

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Moga, March 29

A 17-year-old boy studying in class 12th accidentally shot himself dead while allegedly posing with a revolver for a selfie in Bajeke village of Moga district on Wednesday, police said.

Identified as Gurbinder Singh, the boy was taking selfie with the licenced revolver of his father but accidentally pulled the trigger of the loaded weapon. The bullet passed through his head leaving him in a pool of blood. The family members rushed him to a hospital but he succumbed to severe head injuries.

The aggrieved family members of the young boy were in a state of shock over this unfortunate incident.

Boy’s father Sukhwinder Singh said that his son was cleaning the revolver when it went-off but preliminary findings suggested that Gurbinder tried to take a selfie by putting his finger on the trigger, which led to the tragic incident.

Dharamkot SHO Jaswinder Singh maintained that it was an accidental death, as per the statement of the boy’s father recorded by the police. “We took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem examination at the district hospital, after which, it was handed over to the family members for cremation,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police had initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC into the incident, the SHO added.

#Moga