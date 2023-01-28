Moga travel agent booked for cheating Ludhiana woman on pretext of sending her to Portugal on work permit

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Moga, January 28

A 25-year-old woman hailing from Ludhiana district was allegedly duped by a travel agent of Moga of Rs 2.60 lakh on the pretext of sending her to Portugal on a work permit.

Hardeep Kaur, a resident of Bhoodri village (Ludhiana), had filed a written complaint with the SSP, Moga, alleging that Kuljinder Singh, a travel agent running Global Immigration Company, had promised to send her 25-year old daughter Jyoti to Portugal on work permit.

"The travel agent has taken a total of Rs 2.60 lakh from me on different occasions in the past eight months to facilitate visa and work permit of Portugal, but he failed to do the job for us,” she told police.

The woman told the police that she gave her daughter's passport, educational certificates and a few other documents to the travel agent, which were also not returned by him.

The SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana marked a preliminary inquiry to a SP-rank officer. The SP in his inquiry found the travel agent prima facie guilty of cheating the Ludhiana woman and her daughter of Rs 2.60 lakh and also of not returning the documents to them.

On receiving the inquiry report, the SSP sent it to the District Attorney for legal opinion. The DA recommended registration of criminal case against the travel agent.

Subsequently, a criminal case under section 420 of the IPC has been registered against the travel agent Kuljinder Singh at the City-I police station, here. However, he was yet to be arrested by the cops.