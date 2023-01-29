Moga travel agent dupes Ludhiana woman, booked

Tribune News Service

Moga, January 28

A woman from Ludhiana was allegedly duped by a Moga travel agent of Rs 2.60 lakh on the pretext of sending her daughter to Portugal on a work permit.

Hardeep Kaur had filed a complaint with the Moga SSP, alleging that Kuljinder Singh, a travel agent, had promised to send her daughter Jyoti to Portugal.

“He has taken a total of Rs 2.60 lakh from me in the past 8 months to facilitate the visa process but he failed to do the job for us,” she told the police.

The woman said she gave her daughter’s passportand other documents to him, which were also not returned.

On receiving an inquiry report, the SSP sent it to the District Attorney, who recommended registration of a criminal case and a case under Section 420 of the IPC has been registered against him.