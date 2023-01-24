Moga woman 'sold as slave' in Oman

Tribune News Service

Moga, January 23

A young woman of the city has allegedly been lured by a travel agent and his wife on the pretext of providing her a job of a babysitter in Oman on a monthly package of Rs 40,000 but sold her to a Sheikh.

Now, she is in the illegal captivity of an influential family.

Her husband Buta Singh has approached the SSP for help and also lodged a complaint against the travel agent.

Buta Singh said they managed to meet the expenses of air ticket, visa and agent fee of Rs 1.50 lakh by selling jewellery and borrowing some money from the relatives.

A few months back, she left for Oman. On reaching there, a family received her and took her to their home. Her passport was taken by them.

SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said the police had registered a criminal case under Sections 420, 346, 370-A of the IPC and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professional Regulation Act, 2014, against travel agent Ravi Singh alias Nikku and his wife Jaspal Kaur, both residents of Mansoordeva village of Ferozepur district.