Moga: Worker burnt to death in factory blaze

Tribune News Service

Moga, September 11

A worker was burnt alive after a fire broke out in a bhujia manufacturing factory at the focal point in Moga on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Ashish Kumar (49), a labourer from the state of Bihar.

The body of the deceased was taken to the Civil Hospital in Moga by an emergency vehicle.

Fire brigade teams reached the spot to control the fire. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained by the police.

Municipal Corporation Mayor Baljit Singh Chani Chani said around 10 to 13 workers work in the factory. Goods worth lakhs of rupees were reduced to ashes in the fire.

