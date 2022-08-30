Moga youth dies in Canada

Tribune News Service

Moga, August 29

A pall of gloom descended at Gholia Khurd village in Moga after the news of death of Jagsir Singh Gill, who lived in Canada, reached his family.

On Sunday, Gill died in a road accident in Golden town of British Columbia. Gill was driving a truck on National Highway-1 when another trailer transporting animals collided with his vehicle and both the trucks caught fire.

Kulwant Singh, father of the victim, said his son died of burns. Driver of the other vehicle also died of burn injuries. Gill used to live in Calgary along with his wife and two children.

