Moga youth killed in road accident in Canada's British Columbia

Kulwinder Sandhu
Moga, August 29
A youth hailing from Gholia Khurd village in this district died in a road accident in Golden area of British Columbia in Canada on Sunday.
Jagsir Singh Gill, 28, was a truck-trailer driver. He, along with wife and two children, lived in Calgary.
A truck carrying animals, while overtaking, collided with his truck on National Highway 1. As a result, his truck overturned and both the vehicles caught fire.
Gill’s body was partially burnt and he later succumbed to his burns, said his father, Kulwant Singh.
The driver of the other truck also died of burns. He is yet to be identified.
The Trans-Canada Highway was temporarily closed following the crash.
