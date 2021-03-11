Moga youth drowns in Canada

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Moga, May 16

A 20-year-old youth, hailing from Badhni Kalan village in Nihalsinghwala sub-division of Moga district of Punjab, drowned in Eldorado Park at Brampton in Ontario province of Canada.

The deceased has been identified as Navkiran Singh, who went to Canada last year for higher studies.

The family members have urged the Punjab government to facilitate in bringing his body back for performing the last rites.