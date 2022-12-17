Moga youth gets 20-year-jail for raping minor

Tribune News Service

Moga, December 16

The District and Sessions Court has sentenced a youth to 20-year imprisonment after finding him guilty of raping a minor girl. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict. If he fails to deposit the fine, then he will have to undergo another one-year-term in jail.

Dilpreet Singh of Gholian Ghalan village lured a minor girl and raped her for many months on the pretext of marrying her. Later, he betrayed her. Sources said Dilpreet kidnapped the girl in January this year. He sexually assaulted the girl during illegal confinement.

After the parents of the victim lodged a complaint against Dilpreet, a rape case was registered at the Baghapurana police station. His mother Harjit Kaur and sister Manpreet Kaur were also booked by the police. The case was tried by a fast-track court of Additional District and Sessions’ Judge Vikrant Kumar.

