Mohali attack: Russia-made RPG launcher recovered near police intelligence wing headquarters

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, May 10

Investigations into the grenade attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Wing headquarters have gathered momentum with police on Tuesday recovering Russia-made RPG launcher, used in the attack, from near the building.

Sources said the launcher was found in a secluded place in a dump near Advocates Cooperative Society, barely a km from the headquarters.

All leads developed in the case are being pursued meticulously, police said, adding that a number of suspects have been rounded up and questioned.

A rocket-propelled grenade was fired at the third floor of the highly-guarded building in Mohali's Sector 77 at 7.45 pm on Monday, following which an alert was sounded in Punjab.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a meeting with DGP V K Bhawra and top officials of the intelligence wing on Tuesday and directed the state police chief to probe the matter thoroughly.