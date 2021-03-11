Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, May 10
Investigations into the grenade attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Wing headquarters have gathered momentum with police on Tuesday recovering Russia-made RPG launcher, used in the attack, from near the building.
Sources said the launcher was found in a secluded place in a dump near Advocates Cooperative Society, barely a km from the headquarters.
All leads developed in the case are being pursued meticulously, police said, adding that a number of suspects have been rounded up and questioned.
A rocket-propelled grenade was fired at the third floor of the highly-guarded building in Mohali's Sector 77 at 7.45 pm on Monday, following which an alert was sounded in Punjab.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a meeting with DGP V K Bhawra and top officials of the intelligence wing on Tuesday and directed the state police chief to probe the matter thoroughly.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mohali attack: Russia-made RPG launcher recovered near police intelligence wing headquarters
Launcher found in a secluded place barely a km from the spot...
Can sedition cases be kept in abeyance: Supreme Court asks Centre
Seeks government's reply on protecting citizens from seditio...
2 youths detained for grenade attack at police Intelligence Wing headquarters in Mohali
CM Bhagwant Mann calls a meeting of senior police officials
Pakistan appoints ‘Minister Trade’ in Delhi mission
Move being seen as olive branch extended towards India after...
Bhagwant Mann takes stock of situation following explosion at Intelligence Wing headquarters
Punjab CM convenes emergency meeting of top brass of police;...