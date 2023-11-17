Mohali cops nab gangster from UP

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, November 16

The Mohali police arrested Goldy Brar-Saba USA gang member Gurpal of Dera Bassi from Rankhandi village in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh this morning.

Gurpal had been reportedly provided a hideout by his foreign-based handlers in UP. A .30 caliber Chinese pistol and five cartridges were seized from him.

Gurpal is a co-accused in the November 6 incident in which Manjeet Singh, alias Guri, a resident of Khedi Gujran, Dera Bassi, was arrested after he allegedly opened fire on a police team on the VIP road here. Gurpal was allegedly accompanying him on a bike, but he managed to flee after the incident.

The police had seized a .30 calibre Chinese pistol along with seven cartridges and a .32 calibre pistol along with eight cartridges and a motorcycle from Manjeet.

Sources said Manjeet and Gurpal were tasked by their handlers to eliminate a businessman in Zirakpur, but the police thwarted their plan. A case was registered at the Zirakpur police station on November 6.

Preliminary interrogation of Guri revealed that on the directions of Goldy Brar and Saba USA of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, he and his associate Gurpal were handed over three pistols along with 30 live cartridges at Dadrana village, Dera Bassi, by two unidentified bike-borne persons. They were tasked to commit some sensational crime in Zirakpur.

#China #Dera Bassi #Goldy Brar #Mohali #United States of America USA #Uttar Pradesh #Zirakpur