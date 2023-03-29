Mohali court convicts 3 cops in kidnapping and disappearance of Tarn Taran man

Mohali, March 29
The Special CBI court in Mohali on Wednesday convicted three cops in a 32-year-old case of kidnapping, illegal confinement and disappearance of one Baljit Singh of Malluwal Santa village in Tarn Taran.
The court gave five-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) to former inspector Suba Singh, three-year RI to Ravel Singh, and two-year imprisonment to Dalbir Singh in the case.
Complainant Balbir Kaur, wife of Baljit Singh, died last year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka Assembly poll to be held on May 10
Counting of votes will take place on May 13
Election Commission ‘not in a hurry’ to declare Wayanad bypoll
The trial court has given Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified...
Lok Sabha revokes disqualification of NCP member Mohammad Faizal
Faizal, who represents Lakshadweep, had moved the Kerala Hig...