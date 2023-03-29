Mohali court convicts 3 cops in kidnapping and disappearance of Tarn Taran man

Mohali, March 29

The Special CBI court in Mohali on Wednesday convicted three cops in a 32-year-old case of kidnapping, illegal confinement and disappearance of one Baljit Singh of Malluwal Santa village in Tarn Taran.

The court gave five-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) to former inspector Suba Singh, three-year RI to Ravel Singh, and two-year imprisonment to Dalbir Singh in the case.

Complainant Balbir Kaur, wife of Baljit Singh, died last year.