Mohali court declares gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa as proclaimed offender

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 20

A Mohali court today declared Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa as a proclaimed offender (PO) in the RPG attack at Mohali on May 9 this year.

The Judicial Magistrate (First Class) said, “Lakhbir Singh Landa, a resident of Harike in Tarn Taran, has committed the offence punishable under Section 307, 212, 216 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code. The arrest warrant has been returned as Landa can’t be found. It has been shown to my satisfaction that Lakhbir Singh Landa has absconded.”

The court has directed the accused to appear before the court of the Judicial Magistrate (First Class) to answer to the complaint on January 24, 2023.

Landa, the key conspirator of the RPG attack at the state intelligence office in Mohali, is currently facing around 20 criminal cases, including those of murder, attempted murder and under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

