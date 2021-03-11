Mohali grenade attack: No arrest yet, police question detained suspects

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 11

Two days on, police continue to detain several persons in the investigation into the RPG attack on Punjab Police Intelligence office in Mohali but did not confirm any arrests in the case.

Sources said intense questioning of the two suspects detained from Ambala is underway but police did not disclose any details as it said it might hamper their investigation.

"CCTV footages are being extensively analysed to find out about the suspects involved. Forensic experts are being roped in to further develop on clues regarding the case. Raids have been conducted across state and possible suspects are being rounded up and questioned," said a press release. Besides human intelligence, cops are focusing on CCTV footage and mobile phone dump data and forensic evidence to analyse the incident.

Important installations in several big cities in the state were being checked for security as the state police continues to be on alert after the attack. The inter-state and inter-district nakas are on high alert and cops are searching suspicious vehicles.

Police recovered a Russian rocket launcher used in the attack from a plot on the old Sohana road less than 1 km from the blast site on Tuesday night.

On May 9 evening, a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was fired from the road which reached the third floor of the building but didn’t explode, damaging only glass doors, window panes, some furniture and computers.