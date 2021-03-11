Mohali grenade attack: Police claim breakthrough; Punjab DGP to brief media shortly

Jupinderjit Singh
Chandigarh, May 13
Punjab Police on Friday claimed to have made a breakthrough in the Mohali grenade attack case.
DGP VK Bhawra is likely to brief the media at 4 pm.
Punjab Police had on Wednesday had said it conducted raids across the state and rounded up suspects for questioning in connection with the explosion at its intelligence wing headquarters in Mohali.
In an audacious attack on Monday, a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was fired at the third floor of the highly-guarded building in Mohali's Sector 77 at 7.45 pm, which sent the state in a high alert mode.
In a CCTV footage of the grenade attack, regular traffic movement could be seen on the road in front of the building of the intelligence wing headquarters. Suddenly, there was a flash of light when a car passed through the road, suggesting that the RPG was fired from that car, as per the footage that surfaced on Wednesday.
