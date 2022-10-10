Mohali RPG attack: 272-page chargesheet lays out charges against seven of the 13 accused

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, October 10

More than five months after the sensational RPG attack on the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters, police on Monday filed the chargesheet in a Mohali court.

The 272-page chargesheet formally lays out the charges against seven of the 13 accused in the case.

The chargesheet relies on the forensic report and the technical evidence against the accused.

Seven accused, including a juvenile, have been arrested while six are absconding.

The accused will be face the trial under Sections 307, 212, 216, 120-B of the IPC, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and Explosives Act and Arms Act.

A case has been registered at the Sohana police station on May 9.

Nishant Singh of Kulla village in Bhikhiwind, Tarn Taran; Jagdeep Singh Kang of Wave Estate in Sector 85, Mohali; Kanwarjit Singh alias Kanwar Bath (40) of Gumtala in Amritsar; Baljinder Singh alias Rambo (41) of Patti, Tarn Taran; Baljit Kaur, alias Sukhi, (50) of Kot Khalsa, Amritsar, and Anant Deep Singh, alias Sonu, (32) of Guru Nanak Colony, Amritsar and Lovepreet Singh Vicky have been made accused in the case.

According to the police, all the seven accused role in providing the logistical support has been laid out in detail. Police have stated that an interconnectivity between the mobile phones through Whatsapp calling and web-based applications have been established.

On May 9,a rocket-propelled grenade was fired at the Punjab Police’s intelligence headquarters in Mohaliand a probe into it established that the attack was a conspiracy of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), backed by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and local gangsters, the officials said.

The RPG sleeve used in the attack, an AK-47 rifle and two cars, including an SUV and a hatchback, have also been recovered from their possession.

