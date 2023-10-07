Mohali RPG attack accused’s property attached in Harike

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 6

The Mohali police today attached property of RPG attack accused Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, at Kidiyan village falling in the jurisdiction of the Harike police station.

The police said Landa’s four-kanal land had been attached on the grounds that it came under the definition of “proceeds of terrorism”. A court had issued the attachment order under Section 33 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The move came after following the due process of verifying Landa’s property through the Tarn Taran administration. Landa, a designated terrorist by the NIA, was declared a proclaimed offender and a chargesheet was filed against him. Landa is believed to be in Canada from where he operates his gang through his aides.

As many as 13 suspects have been nominated in the chargesheet filed in connection with the RPG attack on the Punjab Police’ Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali on May 9 last year. Two more suspects were identified during the investigation, while one suspect is yet to be arrested.

On February 17, 2023, the police arrested Gurpinder, alias Pindu, the key accused in the case. He is said to be Landa’s close associate and was in constant touch with accused Nishan Singh and Charat Singh during the attack.

#Mohali