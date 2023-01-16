Mohali RPG attack case: Suspect to be treated as adult, says Juvenile Justice Board

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, January 16

Juvenile Justice Board has ordered the suspect inRPG attack on the Punjab Police’s intelligence headquarters in Mohali on May 9to be treated as an adult. The court of Principal Magistrate Sonali Singh ordered that the juvenile is to be treated as an adult in the case.

The juvenile underwent clinical assessment and other tests at the PGI, Chandigarh, on November 2. As per the court’s directions, Intelligence Quotient (IQ) of the juvenile was assessed by a board of three doctors including psychologists, the report of which has been submitted in the court.

Cops said the suspect has been identified as Divyanshu, alias Guddu, a native of UP. He had submitted his Aadhaar card and to support his juvenility.

DSP City-2 Harsimran Bal said, “The chargesheet against him in the case will be filed soon now. HIS gate analysis test report will also be attached with it.”

His movement before and after the attack and his cellphone’s location was retraced and the report submitted in the court. Sohana police had taken the juvenile to Badh Majra where his gait analysis was done by officials of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). Cops said the area where the juvenile and his accomplice were seen in the CCTV before the May 9 attack was vacated and the suspect was asked to walk to compare it with the footage.

The Delhi Police had apprehended two persons, including the juvenile, in connection with the attack on October 7.