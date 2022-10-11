Mohali RPG attack: Chargesheet relies on forensic, technical evidence

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, October 10

More than five months after a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was fired at the third floor of the highly-guarded intelligence wing headquarters in Sector 77, the police today filed a chargesheet in a local court.

The 272-page chargesheet lays out the charges against seven of the 13 accused and relies on the forensic report and technical evidence.

Those arrested include Nishant Singh of Kulla village in Bhikhiwind, Jagdeep Singh Kang of Sector 85 in Mohali, Kanwarjit Singh, alias Kanwar Bath of Gumtala in Amritsar, Baljinder Singh, alias Rambo, of

Patti, Baljit Kaur, alias Sukhi, of Kot Khalsa in Amritsar, Anant Deep Singh, alias Sonu, of Guru Nanak Colony in Amritsar and Lovepreet Singh Vicky.

A case had been registered against the accused at the Sohana police station on May 9 under Sections 307, 212, 216, 120-B of the IPC, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act and Explosives Act.

According to the police, the role of the accused in providing logistical support has been laid out in detail. Even interconnectivity of cellphones through WhatsApp has been established in the chargesheet. The RPG sleeve, an AK-47 rifle and two cars had been seized from the possession of the accused.

