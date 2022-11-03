Mohali RPG Attack: Juvenile undergoes gait analysis

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 2

A juvenile arrested for the RPG attack on the Punjab Police’s intelligence headquarters in Mohali on May 9, today underwent clinical assessment and various other tests at the PGI, Chandigarh.

As per the court’s directions, Intelligence Quotient (IQ) of the juvenile was assessed, the report of which will be submitted in the court.

Today the police took the juvenile to Badh Majra where his gait analysis was done by officials of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

Cops said the area where the juvenile and his accomplice were seen in the CCTV before the May 9 attack, was vacated around 11 am and the suspect was asked to walk to compare it with the footage.

During the probe, the suspect had conceded that he was at the spot, but the cops want to build a watertight case against him in the court.

Officials said the juvenile’s movement (before and after the attack) and his cellphone’s location was being retraced and would be submitted in the court. The suspect has been lodged at the Hoshiarpur Juvenile Home.

On October 7, the Delhi Police had apprehended two persons, including the juvenile, in connection with the attack. They claimed that the juvenile was also tasked to “eliminate” Bollywood star Salman Khan.

According to officials, Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria had allegedly tasked the juvenile along with two others to “eliminate” the actor.

