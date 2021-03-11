Mohali RPG blast: 6 conspirators held, attackers at large

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 13

Punjab DGP VK Bhawra today announced the arrest of six alleged conspirators of the RPG attack on the police intelligence headquarters in Mohali. However, the three persons who actually carried out the attack are yet to be nabbed. Two persons from Bihar have been detained for questioning over their links with the fugitive attackers.

“All those behind the attack have been identified and the case cracked. Pakistan-based gangster Harwinder Rinda and Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa hatched the conspiracy. We have arrested six persons. The three who carried out the attack will be arrested soon,” the DGP said at a media conference.

One of the three attackers was Charat Singh of Khem Karan. The identity of the other two was being withheld due to the ongoing investigation, he added.

Those arrested were Nishan Singh of Kulla village in Bhikhiwind, Tarn Taran; Jagdeep Singh Kang of Wave Estate in Sector 85, Mohali; Kanwarjit Singh (40), alias Kanwar Bath, of Gumtala in Amritsar; Baljinder Singh (41), alias Rambo, of Patti in Tarn Taran; Baljit Kaur (50), alias Sukhi, of Kot Khalsa, Amritsar; and Anant Deep Singh (32), alias Sonu, of Guru Nanak Colony, Amritsar. Two cars (Toyota Fortuner and Maruti Swift) have been seized from their possession. Earlier, the sleeve of the RPG was also found.

The DGP said the police also brought Mohd Nasim Alam and Mohd Sharaf Raj, both residents of Auraiya district in Bihar, for questioning from Noida as they were found to be in touch with two attackers. Landa (33) of Tarn Taran fled to Canada in 2017. He is a close aide of Pakistan-based gangster Harwinder Singh, alias Rinda. He later joined hands with the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). The DGP, who was accompanied by ADGP (Internal Security) RN Dhoke, said Landa took help of Nishan and his accomplice Charat Singh of Khemkaran for carrying out the RPG attack. Being a local resident, Jagdeep helped Charat in conducting recce on Monday morning. On Monday evening, Charat and his two aides carried out the attack around 7.42 pm.

The DGP said Charat provided shelter to two attackers initially and later handed them over to Nishan, who arranged their stay at the residence of Kanwarjit Bath and Baljit Kaur in Amritsar from April 27 to May 7. Nishan retrieved the RPG from an earmarked location along the Kulla-Patti road on the directions of Landa, he added. He said drug addict Baljinder Rambo delivered an AK-47 to Charat and his two aides on the directions of Nishan. Anant Deep, brother-in-law of Nishan, used to provide logistic support.

What the Punjab Police claim

Three persons carried out the attack but yet to be arrested

Canada and Pak-based gangsters hatched the conspiracy

Md Nasim Alam, Md Sharaf Raj of Bihar detained in Noida