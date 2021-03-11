Mohali Zila Parishad chief’s husband ends life

Tribune News Service

Ropar/ Mohali, May 7

Gurdhian Singh, 60, the husband of Mohali Zila Parishad chairperson Jaswinder Kaur, allegedly died by suicide after he drove his SUV into the Bhakra canal near Bheora village on the Chandigarh Road here this morning. He is survived by his wife and four children.

Believed to be a confidant of senior Congress leader and former Health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the deceased had been facing a criminal case registered against him by a woman at his native Durali village.

Sidhu alleged Gurdhian was being harassed by the AAP government. On the complaint of Jaswinder Kaur, the Ropar police have booked four persons for abetting suicide.

Divers recover the SUV of Gurdhian Singh from the Bhakra canal near Ropar on Saturday. Tribune photo

A diver who was on a morning walk on the bank of the canal claimed the car driver first tried to run him over and then drove it into the canal. He along with other divers tried to rescue the victim, but Gurdhian didn’t open the car doors and drowned, the diver claimed. The police were informed and the SUV was pulled out of the canal with Gurdhian’s body inside.

Ropar DSP Ravinder Pal Singh said a case under Section 306 of the IPC had been registered against Karamjit Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Manjit Singh of Durali village.