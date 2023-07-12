Mohit Mohindra to take over as state Youth Cong chief

Rajmeet Singh
Chandigarh, July 11
Ahead of the crucial 2024 elections, Mohit Mohindra, son of former minister Brahm Mohindra, is all set to become the new president of the Punjab Youth Congress, replacing Barinder Dhillon.
In the long process to elect various office-bearers of the state Youth Congress unit, Mohit got 2,40,600 votes against Akshay Sharma, who polled 1,75,433 votes followed Udhayvir Singh Dhillon (13,944 votes). Udhayvir is son of senior Congress leader Dipinder Dhillon.
Party sources said though the results were out, a formal announcement by the Indian Youth Congress might take a few days. Mohit had unsuccessfully contested Assembly election from the Patiala (Rural) Assembly segment.
