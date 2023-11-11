Muktsar : Moisture content up, wheat sowing may be delayed

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, November 10

Intermittent rain since Thursday night has brought a major respite from smog in Muktsar district, but farmers said it will delay farm activities by a few days.

Shivraj Singh, a farmer from Tharajwala village, said, “I have harvested my basmati crop and was waiting for availability of super seeder machine to sow wheat. However, now I will have to wait for four or five days as the soil’s moisture level has increased.”

He further said the farmers who were burning or set to burn paddy stubble would also wait for a few days now. “The stubble has turned wet and it won’t catch fire easily,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, only a few farmers brought their produce to mandis today. Farmer Jaskaran Singh said, “Those who have not yet harvested their crop will also have to wait for some days. If we harvest basmati crop now, we can’t store it at our farm or house.”

Jagdish Joshi, a resident of Muktsar town, said, “My family has been suffering from cough and cold due to poor air quality for the past about a week. The air quality has now improved with the change in weather.”

