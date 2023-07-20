Money Laundering: Enforcement Directorate summons forest officials

Rajmeet Singh
Chandigarh, July 19
Panic has gripped forest officials as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has started summoning officials in a money laundering case in connection with the alleged multi-crore forest scam probed by the Vigilance Bureau.
Former Forest Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot has already been quizzed at the Jalandhar office of the ED. Around 10 officials, including two Divisional Forest Officers (DFO), have been summoned by the ED.
A senior government functionary said the department had not been intimated about the summons as the ED had sought the record of the VB investigations through the court. Former Punjab principal conservator Praveen Kumar, Conservator of Forest Vishal Chauhan, DFO Guramanpreet Singh and other senior officials of the department have been summoned.
The ED had urged the court to issue directions to the Vigilance to provide certified copies of the challan/chargesheet and other documents so as to initiate a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The Vigilance had handed over the records, including a copy of the two FIRs related to the forest scam, chargesheets, evidence, information related to the accounts of the accused and other relevant records, to the ED in the court.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament session set to be stormy, Opposition to rake up Manipur, ordinance
Cong insists on PM’s reply to debate | BJP terms it caveat f...
9 die, 13 injured as speeding car ploughs into crowd at accident site in Ahmedabad
The accident occurs past midnight at ISKCON bridge on the Sa...
Ravi in spate, 7 Gurdaspur villages cut off
Fresh rain spells more trouble in Patiala | 2 killed in roof...